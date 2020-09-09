Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

