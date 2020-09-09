Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 1,900 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

TXN stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. 5,414,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.