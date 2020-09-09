Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 6,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 65,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. 13,412,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,993,615. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.