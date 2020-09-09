Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042,467. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

