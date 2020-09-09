Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.2% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

FB traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,666,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,898,059. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.