KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $206.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.82. 65,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KLA by 418.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after buying an additional 649,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after buying an additional 422,246 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in KLA by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 670,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,277,000 after purchasing an additional 322,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.