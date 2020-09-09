Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $58.30 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $65.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -291.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,122,000 after buying an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,902,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

