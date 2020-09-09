Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.67. 22,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.