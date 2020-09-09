Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 193,226 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 19.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

