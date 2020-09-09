LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from LaserBond’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

LaserBond Company Profile

Laserbond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

