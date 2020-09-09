Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.