Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

PCVX stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 93,000 shares of Legend Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

