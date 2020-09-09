Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

LILA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

