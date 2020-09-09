LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.40. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

