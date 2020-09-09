Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.11.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tim J. Spengler bought 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at $210,067.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,346 shares of company stock worth $143,435. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,503 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

