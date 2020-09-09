Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 64.30 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group will post 630.8871851 earnings per share for the current year.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

