MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Amia Capital LLP

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $34,783,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 172.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,138 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit