MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $34,783,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 172.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,138 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

