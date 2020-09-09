Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $101.96 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

