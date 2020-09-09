Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

