Maincoin (MNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,268.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $10,268.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

