Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.