Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.54 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.55.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.