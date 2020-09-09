Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

MCFT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

