Matchpool Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market cap of $201,499.66 and approximately $275.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.