Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,716. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

