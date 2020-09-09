Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 296,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,375. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

