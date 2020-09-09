MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGEE. Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.