Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.46.

MRTX opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

