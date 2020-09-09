Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $485.57 million, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

