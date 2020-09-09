Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.59.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

