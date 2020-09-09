Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Announces $0.13 Final Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.90.

In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Robert Velletri 13,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

