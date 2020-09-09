Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.22 and a quick ratio of 22.22. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit