Morguard (TSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.61

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$112.61 and last traded at C$112.61, with a volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$140.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.03.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$240.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morguard Corp will post 13.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

