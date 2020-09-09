Nectar Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $7.50 and $20.33. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and $42,285.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.04 or 1.00580837 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

