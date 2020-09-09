Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stake Trimmed by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics makes up 0.3% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,564,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $515,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,235 shares of company stock worth $1,304,160. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. 50,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,697. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

