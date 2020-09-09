NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC cut NeoGenomics to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.73.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.