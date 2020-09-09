Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $7,266,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.