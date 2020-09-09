Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.39 on Friday. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

