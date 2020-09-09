Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $911,964.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 1,208,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,675 over the last ninety days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

