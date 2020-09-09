Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.31.

OIS opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

