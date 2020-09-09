Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.