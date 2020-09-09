OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $523.80 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00036134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $523.80 million and $218.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.02216864 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

