Orion Protocol (ORN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.85 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and $2.85 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00022085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00233144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.01673617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00173245 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

