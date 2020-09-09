Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

