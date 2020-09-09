Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
OXFD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,539,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
