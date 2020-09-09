Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

OXFD opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,539,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 690,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

