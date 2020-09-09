Pagerduty’s (PD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,314 shares of company stock worth $10,595,608. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

