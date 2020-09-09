Pamp Network Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $863,367.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.