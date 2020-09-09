Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.41. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,878 shares of company stock worth $3,448,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,779,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,044,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 155,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

