Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

PDCO opened at $24.17 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

