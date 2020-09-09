Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded up $7.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 371,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,059. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

